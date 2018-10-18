Aw! Prince Harry Brings a Fan to Tears With a Sweet Hug on the Royal Tour

Get the tissues ready!

Prince Harry shared a sweet moment with a royal admirer on Thursday. While walking by the Royal Botanic Gardens on the third day of his Australian royal tour, the Duke of Sussex spotted a sign that reportedly read, "Been Here Since 4 am! Loved U Since I Was 8!!!"

According to ABC News, the sign belonged to a woman named India Brown. Harry stopped by to give her a hug, leading her to cry tears of happiness. Realizing the embrace was breaking royal protocol, Harry reportedly make a light joke about the situation.

"Oh, you're going to get me in trouble," he said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Watch ABC News' video to see the heartwarming moment.