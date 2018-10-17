This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

Movie remakes are all a part of the circle of life. With Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones and more in the new Lion King, there are simply no worries here.

On Tuesday, Rogen posted a photo on Instagram with co-stars Glover and Eichner and director Jon Favreau. He captioned it with the lion and crown emoji. In the upcoming live-action version of the classic Disney film, Glover voices Simba, so we know he just can't wait to be king. Rogen is appropriately cast as class clown Pumbaa and Eichner is his sidekick (or vice versa?), Timon.

As it turns out, both Favreau and Eichner shared the same image on their Instagram pages.

The Atlanta star channeled fellow animated Disney characters as he wore a red sweater with Donald Duck on it.