Hocus Pocus Turns 25: On-Set Crushes, Leonardo DiCaprio as Max (?!), Bad Reviews and Other Secrets Revealed

25 years later, it's still just a bunch of Hocus Pocus on Halloween.

It's hard to believe the iconic Disney movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witch sisters who return from the dead thanks to a virgin lighting the Black Flame candle came out in 1993 as it's become a staple each and every year come October. Seriously, Freeform has the movie playing 28 times during its 31 Nights of Halloween programming, including an all-day marathon on Halloween (October 31).

And to celebrate the milestone anniversary, the network is hosting a Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash special, featuring appearances from the cult-classic's original cast and creative team, performances by Dove Cameron and PrettyMuch, with Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher hosting the spooky event.