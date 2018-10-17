Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Love is blind, but Khloe Kardashian has 20/20 vision when it comes to cute pictures of her daughter, True Thompson.
The Good American founder snapped a pic of True wearing giant circular sunglasses that said "L'aveugle par amour," which translates to "blind for love." The 6-month-old rocked those Gucci glasses, proving once again that she fits in perfectly with the rest of her glam KarJenner family.
There's no shortage of sweet pictures of baby True. On Oct. 9, Khloe uploaded a picture on Instagram of her daughter sitting on a bed with the biggest smile on her face. "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE," she wrote.
While True was basking in the sun in her most recent photo, on Sunday she took advantage of the autumnal weather and took a field trip to a pumpkin patch with her aunt Kourtney Kardashian. While there, True dressed up in a pumpkin costume and appeared more than ready for her first Halloween and trick-or-treat experience.
Take a look below at some of True's most adorable baby pictures!
love is blind
True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."
Instagram
Getting festive
Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.
Well-read
True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
Instagram
"My Girl"
Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."
Instagram
Mommy and Me
Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Triplets
True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
Instagram
Light of My Life
"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.
Instagram
Pucker Up
While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."
Instagram
Playtime With Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Tummy Time With Chicago West
"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Instagram
Big Yawns
Someone was a little sleepy.
Instagram
Royal Attire
A crown fit for a princess.
Instagram
Pretty Eyes
Look at that face!
Instagram
Hi Mama!
True showcases her adorable grin.
Twitter
Khloe's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
Instagram
Big Half Brother
Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.
Instagram
Squeaky Clean
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub!
Instagram
Pretty Ballerina
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Catching Some ZZZ's
"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Growing Up Right Before Her Eyes
On True's one month birthday, her proud mama shared a sweet video of her little girl on social media.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snuggles
The first-time mom spent time with True over Memorial Day Weekend.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Dreams, True!
"Mommy's Little Love," the E! reality star captioned the precious snapshot of her newborn daughter.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Chubby Cheeks
While celebrating her first Mother's Day with members of her famous family, KoKo snapped this moment of peaceful slumber.
Instagram
First Glimpse
One month after giving birth, the Good American designer treated fans to a sneak peek of baby True on social media.
Clearly, Khloe passed down her great photogenic genes to True.
