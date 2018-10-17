Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 2:14 PM

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

It's official: Orange Is the New Black will end with the upcoming season seven. Netflix previously ordered seasons five, six and seven all at once, leaving many fans to assume the seventh season would be the last.

The Orange Is the New Black cast, which includes Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among many others in the ensemble, made a video announcing the end of the series.

"I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade," Mulgrew said in the video. See it below.

"After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison.  I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with," series creator Jenji Kohan said in a statement. "My heart is orange but fade to black."

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 First Look: Maximum Drama

Orange Is the New Black was one of Netflix's first original shows after launching House of Cards, which is also wrapping up.

"During production of season one, everyone involved with Orange Is The New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn't wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time—too good to last forever," Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, said in a statement. "We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world."

At the end of season six, Taystee (Brooks) was found guilty for her involvement with the prison riot, but Piper (Schilling) was released early. Season five of the Netflix dramedy took place over the three-day prison riot and ended with the inmates being split up and sent to various prisons, including maximum security, where the season took place.

"I'm going to miss the hell out of this TV show," Lyonne said. "I love you. I love our whole TV show." Also in the video, Aduba said season seven will not disappoint, nor will it be one fans forget.

Over the years, the cast of OITNB has also included Ruby Rose, Taryn Manning, Dascha Polanco, Laverne Cox, Selenis Leyva, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Laura Gomez, Jessica Pimentel, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Alyssa Reiner, Matt Peters, Emma Myles, Matt McGorry, Jason Biggs and Beth Dover.

"Orange Is the New Black has profoundly impacted popular culture worldwide, and has played a prominent role in building Lionsgate into a platform-defining brand," Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliance of Jenji Kohan, the mastery of the creative and production team, the transcendent cast, and
 our tremendous partnership with Netflix, the series has surpassed our expectations year after year. With great pride, we are working together to bring this landmark series to a triumphant, satisfying close with the upcoming seventh season."

Traditionally, Orange Is the New Black seasons drop in the summer. The final season debuts in 2019.

