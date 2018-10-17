Dwayne Johnson Sings to Baby Tiana to Celebrate Her 6-Month Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dwayne Johnson, Tiana

Instagram

You're welcome?

Dwayne Johnson posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday a video of him singing "Happy Birthday" to his youngest daughter Tiana Gia, who just turned 6 months old. The child did not seem interested in her dad's singing, seeking something else entirely.

"'I just want breast milk!'" The Rock translated for his fans, as the child started crying. "Yeah. Don't we all."

"Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil' disrupter, Tiana Gia. We're a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything ❤️ @laurenhashianofficial #TeamBreastMilk," Johnson wrote.

Tiana is the 46-year-old star's second child with longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, 34. They are also parents to 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter Jasmine, while Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter, Simone, from a past marriage.

Photos

Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments

Johnson, who previously showcased his singing skills in films such as Disney's Moana, is proud of what he jokes is his "honey-coated gravel voice."

Earlier this month, he posted a photo of Tiana sleeping in his arms.

He wrote, "Me: Come here baby, daddy's gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey-coated gravel voice is effective. I'm feelin' very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo BIG. Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation. #DaddysArmsAndLullabies #EffectiveInEveryWay."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Break Up

Drake, Pusha T

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

Cole SProuse, Lili Reinhart, liplock, Riverdale

Everything We Know About Riverdale's Flashback Episode

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.