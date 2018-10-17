Lena Dunham Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ovary

Dunham continued, "A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one). That I should get acupuncture and take supplements (I do). That I should see a therapist because it's clearly psychological (year 25, y'all. These are the fruits!)."

Amid her latest health news, Dunham is trying to remain positive.

"But a big lesson I've learned in all this is that health, like most things, isn't linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you're also happier than you've been in years," she told her followers. "I feel blessed creatively and tickled by my new and improved bellybutton and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off my plan."