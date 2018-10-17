Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken for Natalie Portman, Britney Spears and Other Stars

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 8:01 AM
Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios
Keira Knightley says she's mistaken for other stars in public "all the time."
One of them is Natalie Portman, and that's not surprising; Knightley was actually cast as a handmaiden and decoy to the star's character Queen Padmé Amidala in the 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace due to her resemblance to the actress.
"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said on The Late Late Show on Tuesday. "I mean, [I get mistaken for] Natalie Portman a lot. I did the Star Wars thing."
Fans have also mistaken Knightley with fellow English actresses.
"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet," she said.
Getty Images
"Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz."
Getty Images
Knightley also recalled a time a fan approached her in a store in Los Angeles and asked to take a photo with her, thinking she was Britney Spears.
Getty Images, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Knightley said she quite enjoys being mistaken for other stars.
"I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
