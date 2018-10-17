5-Year-Old Boy Steals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hearts on Royal Tour

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 6:33 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

While Prince Harryand Meghan Markle await their own first little one, they've been getting plenty of parenting practice on their first royal tour this week. 

It seems virtually everyone is excited to see and possibly meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently confirmed are expecting their first child. Such was the sweet case for 5-year-old Luke Vincent, who came face to face with the royal pair when they arrived at the Dubbo airport in New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday for the second day of their tour. 

Little Luke appeared to steal the couple's—and the world's—hearts when he adorably hugged Harry and Meghan, handed the duchess a bouquet of flowers and rubbed the soon-to-be dad's beard. 

"We can only thank him so much for treating Luke with such respect," the youngster's Buningyong Public School principal said in an interview with 7 News in Australia. "The way that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan interacted with him was just delightful...I know that the school was watching it back here and there wasn't a dry eye in the school."

As she explained to reporters, "Luke's favorite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So, he rubbed Harry's beard."

Check out E!'s gallery below and prepare to melt!

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hugs for Harry

It was a super cute moment when Luke wrapped his arms around Harry's neck. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Awwww!

The royal smiled from ear to ear as Luke touched his chin. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

A Future Father

While Prince Harry awaits his own first child, we got to see how he'll look as a dad. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hairy Harry

Luke touched the royal's beard as the duchess watched and laughed. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hi Harry!

Luke touched Harry's face, which got a giggle out of Meghan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Meeting Meghan

The youngster said hello to the mom-to-be with a big hug. 

Needless to say, their meeting was the cutest moment you'll see all day. 

