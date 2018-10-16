Joel Edgerton Reveals Russell Crowe Couldn't Resist Pranking Nicole Kidman on the Boy Erased Set

Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe had never worked together on a film—until now.

Joel Edgerton handpicked the actors to play on-screen husband and wife in Boy Erased, his second movie as a writer-director. And, as Edgerton tells E! News, the pairing led to "the most Australian moment" on set involving Kidman's 1983 cult classic film BMX Bandits.

"[Russell] kept talking about BMX Bandits and Nicole kept going, ‘Russell, Russell, stop it,'" Edgerton says. "Within three days he had somehow managed to get 20 BMX Bandits T-shirts printed at a local T-shirt shop with the poster with Nicole with her flaming red hair, riding a BMX. He made all these crew put them on."

The Sydney-born star continues: "And then, of course, Nicole walks in on the set of this church and she spots a BMX Bandits T-shirt. And then another one. And then another one. She rolls her eyes [and says] ‘Russell!' He thought it was great."