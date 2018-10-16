Princess Eugenie and Princess Charlotte Share the Sweetest Moment in New Royal Wedding Photo

There was no shortage of smiles at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

On Friday, the newly married princess tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a ceremony broadcasted live for the world to see. As royal enthusiasts well know, the 28-year-old royal's wedding party consisted of several of the royal family's well-known youngsters, among them Prince William and Kate Middleton's son and daughter, Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte.

In a newly released photo from the couple's special day, photographer Alex Bramall captured the sweetest moment of the newlyweds surrounded by their bridal party youngsters. Though, we can't help but focus on William and Kate's 3-year-old only daughter as she laughs in the middle of the group while Eugenie appears to look adoringly at her.