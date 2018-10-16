Princess Eugenie and Princess Charlotte Share the Sweetest Moment in New Royal Wedding Photo

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There was no shortage of smiles at Princess Eugenie's wedding. 

On Friday, the newly married princess tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a ceremony broadcasted live for the world to see. As royal enthusiasts well know, the 28-year-old royal's wedding party consisted of several of the royal family's well-known youngsters, among them Prince William and Kate Middleton's son and daughter, Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte

In a newly released photo from the couple's special day, photographer Alex Bramall captured the sweetest moment of the newlyweds surrounded by their bridal party youngsters. Though, we can't help but focus on William and Kate's 3-year-old only daughter as she laughs in the middle of the group while Eugenie appears to look adoringly at her. 

Photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

The new Mrs. used the photo to share a message of gratitude to everyone that helped bring their unforgettable day to life. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," Eugenie captioned the shot on Instagram. 

Bramall also expressed his thanks to the couple for getting to serve a role in the occasion. "It was such an honour and privilege to document this special moment," he wrote on social media. "Many congratulations and thanks to HRH Princess Eugiene and Jack Brooksbank."

Meanwhile, Charlotte and George have added yet another wedding to their ongoing roster of bridesmaid and page boy experience. Judging by this cute snap and more like it, they made the day more adorable once again. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Conners, Roseanne

How The Conners Wrote Out Roseanne Barr

Chrissy Teigen on John Legend & Kanye West's Political Debate

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Denies "F--king Sick" Claims That She Photoshops Her Children

Legacies

Legacies Sneak Peek: Meet the Powerful Saltzman Twins

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

All the Details on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ''Incredible'' Uganda Getaway

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's Baby Registry Is Worth Almost $5,000: All the Details

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Royal Protocol to Snap a Picture With Meghan's Mini-Me

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.