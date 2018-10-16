How The Conners Wrote Out Roseanne Barr

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series premiere of The Conners. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Well, the cat's finally out of the bag.

The Conners has premiered on ABC, bringing with it resolution to one of the most-asked questions over the summer: How will they explain Roseanne Barr's absence? After all, it's not every day that a show goes about writing out its title character and the woman who created her, basing her on her own life. But Barr's toxic Twitter behavior left ABC and the producers with no choice, so in the interest of keeping hundreds of people employed, Roseanne became The Conners.

And the answer? It's pretty much exactly as the boisterous Barr said it would be. Granny Rose died of an opioid overdose after all. Although, it took a minute for us and the rest of the Conner clan to learn the truth.