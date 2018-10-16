Chris Evans Calls Out Piers Morgan for Criticizing Daniel Craig's Baby Carrier

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 8:26 AM

Chris Evans, Piers Morgan

Getty Images

Captain America has James Bond's back. 

It seems Piers Morgan has an issue with men wearing baby carriers. The father of four made his opinion known this week and simultaneously got Twitter fired up by posting a photo of Daniel Craig carrying his newborn daughter in a "papoose." Craig is famous for his recurring role as James Bond in the past four installments of the franchise. 

"Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond," Morgan captioned the paparazzi shot on his account. 

No stranger to inciting digital debate, Morgan was swiftly met with backlash for the comment from dads, who proudly shared their own photos of themselves carrying their kids in the device. 

"Imagine believing carrying your own baby in public is emasculating," one woman fired back. 

"He's not carrying it, that's my point," Morgan retorted. "He's using an emasculating papoose. James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies."

Despite all the comments insisting otherwise, Morgan refused to reconsider his contentious opinion. 

"Papoose-gate going global tonight. A lot of VERY angry papoose-lovers screaming abuse at me," he tweeted. "FYI: It won't change my mind about papooses - they are ridiculous instruments of emasculation."

Chris Evans joined the Twitter argument and called Morgan out for his stance. "You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child," the Marvel star retorted. "Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside."

The actor's comment seemed to have zero effect on the Good Morning Britain co-host.

As he mockingly replied, "Captain America wouldn't wear a papoose."

