Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Newlywed Life With Brad Falchuk

It certainly has been a big year for the Shakespeare in Love star. In addition to getting married, Paltrow continued to grow her modern lifestyle brand Goop and even opened her first London store.

"I just can't believe it," Paltrow told the publication. "I sent out a little newsletter from my kitchen in Belsize Park in 2008 and now this whole business has been created. It's so nice to come home to London and to open a shop where this all started. I love London so much, my children were born here, they are half British – so I feel tied to this city and this country."

Paltrow shares two children—Apple, 14, and Moses, 12—with her ex Chris Martin—whom she consciously uncoupled from in 2014. In fact, Paltrow wouldn't mind bringing her daughter onto the Goop team one day.

"That would be great!" Paltrow said in regards to the idea of bringing the teen on as an intern. "She has her finger on the pulse. She really is my focus group; I am always asking her opinion about this or that. She represents that Gen-Z generation. I don't know half the things she talks about, but I try to keep up with her!"