Nathan Fillion's The Rookie Has an "Entirely Different Dynamic" Than Castle

Nathan Fillion is back on the beat. The Castle veteran makes his return to series regular television—and his former network home—in ABC's The Rookie. In the new series, Fillion plays John Nolan, a man who embarks a mid-life crisis-like job change: He becomes a police officer in Los Angeles. Yep, he's the oldest rookie (hence the title).

"In an unusual move, I signed on to the show, we pitched it, sold it, then wrote it," Fillion explained about his involvement with the series. "So, for me, it was about just all the right elements."

Fillion re-teamed with Castle executive producer Alexi Hawley on the series, but when E! News caught up with Fillion at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour to discuss his return to TV, he made it clear John Nolan is different than Richard Castle. Sure, Fillion's character has a partner, but this isn't Beckett and Castle 2.0.