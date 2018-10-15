The Bachelorette's Rob Colangelo Had a "Serious Relationship" With Married At First Sight's Carly Bowyer

Rob Colangelo is busy trying to win Ali Oetjen's heart on The Bachelorette Australia, but he previously romanced another reality TV star.

The 29-year-old plumber used to date Married At First Sight Australia star Carly Bowyer!

"We were definitely in love," Carly told New Idea. "It felt like that was it and we'd get married and end up together forever."

Before she was on MAFS, Carly, 32, and Rob dated for three years, moved in together and even became parents to two Ragdoll kittens.

"She was my most serious relationship to date—we lived together, we were together for the longest I've dated someone," he told NW. "Unfortunately, it's been three years since we broke up. It was just one of those things."