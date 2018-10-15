Tara Reid Removed From Plane Over Pre-Flight ''Disturbance''

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 7:02 PM

Tara Reid was removed from a flight to New York City after causing a "disturbance" prior to takeoff, E! News can confirm.

According to TMZ, the actress boarded the plane and reportedly took her seat, only to realize it was not a window seat as she thought it would be. She then complained about not having a pillow and feeling cramped since the person in the seat in front of her was reclined. Flight attendants tried to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

A crew member eventually asked her and her dog to leave the plane once the pilot returned to the gate. Once she deplaned, "The flight redeparted for New York following a short delay", said a Delta spokesperson. 

We're told Tara took a later flight following the incident.

In August, the American Pie actress sparked some concern after appearing in a bizarre interview, where she appeared to be slurring her words. 

Tara Reid Opens Up About Being Bullied and Body Shamed Under the Hollywood Spotlight

In response to the controversy she released a statement, which read: "While it's unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I'm happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!"

In addition to thanking her fans, Reid added, "I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what's in store for me next."

