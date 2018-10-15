19 Iconic Celeb Halloween Beauty Looks That Are a Trick and a Treat

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 3:03 PM
Halloween brings creativity out of everyone, especially celebrities.
No matter how popular, famous or beautiful you are, transforming into your favorite fictional character or idol is too much fun to resist. For one day, you can be anyone you want to be. It's thrilling and for the DIY-er, it's a dream.
While you have been searching for the perfect Halloween look, celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan and Lady Gaga prove that the brilliance of a costume is not clothing—it's beauty! Perfecting the hair and makeup of your character is what makes the look believable. And, while necessary, it doesn't have to be hard. You simply need some inspiration and a few products!
Cue celebrities that scored big on Halloween, creating iconic looks that are sure to inspire. Scroll through the best hair and makeup below!
Makeup artist Anthony Nguyen turned Kaia into a '70s disco dolly with metallic pale blue eye shadow.
The model chose the perfect Halloween outfit. However, it's the voluminous ponytail and sultry makeup that brings Princess Jasmine to life.
What a nice jester! Adele breaks the mold with this glamorous Halloween makeup that features elaborate eye liner, glitter shadow and a bold lip color.
The singer rocked a silky high pony, red lips and rosey cheeks to create unreal Barbie beauty.
The supermodel takes the Halloween cat costume to a whole new level with this dark and edgy glam.
The Big Little Lies star perfects her baby hair in order to pull off her Halloween look as a nun.
Khloe's colored contacts, icy white hair and silver contour makes for a killer Storm costume.
Jenna completed her magical unicorn look with pink contour, pink lipstick, rhinestones and a multi colored ponytail.
The actress' Black Swan-inspired makeup is next level!
Gaga used contouring, fake scars and black contacts to turn herself into Edward Scissorhands.
Kylie recreated Christina Aguilera's iconic Dirrty makeup look with a smokey eye, blue contacts and facial piercings.
The influencer is a bad woman in an all-red devil costume.
If anyone can make a monkey costume look sexy, it's Olivia! Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used a chocolate lip color and a brown smokey eye to turn the supermodel into a monkey.
A classic red lip was all Elle needed to nail the Kill Bill nurse costume.
The Model Squad star's look is out of this world, but also super easy to recreate. All you need is glitter for your hair, blue lipstick and blue eye shadow!
Ms. Mitchell's last-minute dead bride costume featured eerie blue contacts and a forehead wound.
Former The Hills star used black lipstick and eye liner to create a last minute Frankenstein Groom look.
All you need to recreate Lily's vampire costume is dark eye shadow, fake blood and a black cape!
The model proves that the classic skeleton costume isn't complete without detailed skull makeup.
