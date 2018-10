Meghan Markle Actually Hinted at Her Pregnancy 3 Weeks Ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become parents in 2019!

It was announced on Monday morning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement on social media. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

While the exciting baby news was just confirmed, pregnancy speculation began to surface last month.