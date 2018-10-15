This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says Kate's Pregnancy Story Isn't Entirely Heartbreaking, But...

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 1:00 PM
Could it be? Is something finally going to go well for Kate Pearson on This Is Us? Maybe, just maybe, Chrissy Metz teased.
E! News caught up with the Emmy-nominated star at the #GirlHero award luncheon, presented by Girl Up, which was also honoring Metz, and she teased things could be looking up for Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) on the baby front.
"She just had the egg retrieval and we're going to see how that's going to go. I've been told it's going to be positive, so people are not going to be heartbroken, completely, but it won't be easy," Metz said.
As for the flashforward to a Kate-less Toby, lying in bed and looking very depressed, Metz teased Kate could've been there, just not in that scene.
"Maybe Kate's in the kitchen," she said. "Who knows?"
Metz also made it clear she'd love to slap on the prosthetics and see an older version of her character. "I can't wait to age," Metz said. "I'm excited about it. I don't know if we're going to this season, but I'm excited about it."
She even has plans for how old Kate would look. Click play on the video above to hear more.
So far This Is Us has only shown Toby, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Randall's daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) in the jumps to the future. The flashforwards have included the characters talking about a mysterious "her."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
