The Real Housewives of Orange County Hits Jamaica and Gina Immediately Lets the Shade Fly

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 12:00 PM

The new cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County are on their first trip together and it must be pretty sunny because the shade is flying in Jamaica.

In the clip below, the Orange County ladies, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, arrive at their vacation destination and face the dreaded room selection process. Only this time it goes kind of smoothly, with some "jokes" thrown in.

"To Jamaica, to a fun couple of days," Shannon says. Yes, they're all wearing hats with dreadlocks attached to them.

There are two suites, three bedrooms each. Who will split up? Kelly says Shannon will go with Gina and Emily, this is after Gina has gone on record (in confessionals and to the other ladies) about not being able to connect with Shannon. And, yes, you guessed it, Shannon is not having that arrangement.

"No," she says after a pause. "Tres amigas!" This is in reference to Vicki and Tamra, and their trip to Mexico that ended with Tamra breaking her foot.

"She might as well have said, like, ‘Hell no, I'm not bunking with you. I don't like you guys," Tamra says.

In her confessional, Gina comments on the situation and says Shannon is rude, but it's "ballsy." "I commend her rude balls," Gina says.

The shunned ladies take it in stride and say their room is the sorority house, Vicki, Tamra and Shannon will be in the "retirement villa."

You can imagine how they react to that.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

