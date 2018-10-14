Khloe Kardashian Showcases Her Own "Revenge Body"

Tristan Thompson is definitely a fan of Khloe Kardashian's "revenge body."

The 34-year-old host of the E! series of the same name and star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo set showing her wearing a semi-sheer white corset top, a white silk jacket and jeans."

"Revenge body," she captioned the pics, adding a camcorder emoji.

Tristan liked the photos.

Khloe shared the pics six months after giving birth to her and the Cleveland Cavaliers star's daughter True Thompson, her first child. The reality star said in July she had lost 33 pounds since her pregnancy and said in September that she was plateauing on her weight loss and felt discouraged.

Khloe also posted the photos two weeks after the Cavaliers began playing in the NBA pre-season and several days before they will play their first regular season game, in Toronto.

Tristan's whereabouts this weekend were not made public but on Sunday he posted on his Instagram Stories a video taken from a private waterfront estate.