DJ Khaled Throws Son Asahd a 2nd Birthday Party in a Baseball Stadium

It's good to be the prince.

On Saturday, DJ Khaled hosted a carnival-themed second birthday party for his and wife Nicole Tuck's son Asahd at Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The bash also celebrated the launch of Asahd's Initiative, a new program from the We the Best Foundation, which focuses on enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. About 150 inner city kids and members of community groups such as local Boys and Girls Clubs and Connecting Families joined the family. There were carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, music as well as an Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show.