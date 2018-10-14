5-Tier Cake and Casamigos Galore: 6 Over-the-Top Facts About Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 4:00 AM
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Royal weddings do not disappoint.
From Prince William and Kate Middleton's classic wedding at Westminster Abbey to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's gorgeous nuptials at St. Geroge's Chapel in Windsor Castle, it's clear enough that British royals know how to put together a wedding bash. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on Oct. 12 was no exception.
The princess and the Casamigos ambassador exchanged vows at St. George's chapel in front of a number of friends and royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan), Prince Philip and more. Fellow royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte played big roles in the wedding, too.
Princess Eugenie wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which had a low back that showed off her scoliosis scar from her surgery when she was 12. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," the princess told ITV News.
The royal wedding was a day filled with royal protocol and lovely festivities. Below are some of the craziest facts about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
1. Let them eat cake: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous wedding cake consisted of five tiers with two different flavors. According to reports, three of them were red velvet while the other two were chocolate sponge. The royals chose London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot to do the honors of creating the grand dessert, which required 400 eggs, over 50 packs of butter, 44 pounds of sugar and 33 pounds of flour. The cake, after all, will feed 850 people. Cabot said, "I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day."
The cake had an "autumnal theme" to it, given the season of the wedding. "They wanted to keep it seasonal," Cabot explained. Besides all the ingredients in the cake, the outside decorations required hours of rigorous sugar work. Some of the adornments on the cake included sugar acorns, flowers, maple leaves and ivy.
2. A royal send-off: Princess Eugenie and her husband left the wedding in style, royal style. The two of them hopped in an Aston Martin DB10, which was apparently made specifically for another famous Brit: James Bond. It was one of eight cars designed for the 2015 James Bond movie, Spectre.
3. Love's the word: At the newlyweds' afternoon reception, Princess Eugenie's dad, Prince Andrew did something completely unprecedented. While giving a moving speech that brought many people to tears, he said, "I'm going to do something I've never done before," and hugged Brooksbank. Aww!
Alex Bramall
4. Snacks on snacks: Of course there was more than just one reception after the royal wedding. After the afternoon gathering, guests meandered over to Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge for the evening party. The reception was carnival-themed and reportedly even had a bumper car ride. During the night, attendees munched on gourmet pizza from a food truck and enjoyed a plethora of tequila-based beverages such as shots and margaritas thanks to Brooksbank's company, Casamigos.
According to HELLO!, the festivities continued into Saturday. The publication shared photos from another Carnival-style event which had a carousel and different games to play around the field.
5. Star struck: One of the biggest surprise moments of the night was when British singer Robbie Williams "jumped on stage" and began singing. Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding. Other A-list names at the wedding included Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Naomi Cambell, Kate Moss and more.
6. The price of love: Wedding tabs add up, especially if it's a royal wedding. Compared to Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's respective weddings, Princess Eugenie's nuptials included a heavy bill. The cost of security for Friday's wedding pales in comparison to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. Princess Eugenie's security was estimated to cost around £2 million (just over $2.6 million), whereas May's royal wedding security cost £30 million (about $40 million).
In September, a petition began circulating that demanded the royal family to pay for the wedding, not taxpayers. The royal family did pay for the gown, flowers and transportation.
Congratulations again to the royal newlyweds!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Sing it From the Rooftop! Lily James Is a PCAs Finalist: Check Out Her Most Loved Roles to Celebrate
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?