We Recreated Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Beauty for $25: Here’s How

Step 1: Create a base for your flawless makeup by applying skin-perfecting makeup (L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer, $2.99) and blend into the skin.

Step 2: Apply an eyeshadow primer and nude shadow (optional), then gently dab highlighter (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) under the brow bone and near the inner corner of the eye.

Step 3: Shape and fill in your brows with a product one shade darker than your hair for bold brows (NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade, $4.79).

Step 4: Apply eyeliner (e.l.f. Studio Cream Eyeliner, $2.24) to the top and bottom lash lines, smudging the product into the outer corner of the eye.

Step 5: Apply mascara (Wet n Wild Mascara Mega Protein, $1.99) to the top and bottom lashes.

Step 6: Apply bronzer (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the outer perimeter of the face and under the cheekbone.

Step 7: Lightly add blush (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the apples of your cheeks, blending up and out, towards the outer perimeter of the face.

Step 8: Add highlighter (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the high points of your cheekbones.

Step 9: Grab a nude toned lipstick with a glossy finish (Burt's Bees Gloss Lip Crayon, Now $4.04)