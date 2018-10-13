Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Kane Brown is now a married man.

The country star, known for hit songs such as "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober," has married his longtime love Katelyn Jae, who is also a singer, his rep confirmed to E! News.

The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at a ceremony outside of Nashville on Friday, days after celebrating his three American Music Award wins. The wedding took place at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The bride wore a sleeveless white wedding dress and the groom wore a black Lanvin suit, according to People.

Kane, who will turn 25 this month, and Katelyn have been together for two years and she appears in his latest music video "Weekend."

He had told ABC Radio in comments posted on Friday that he and Katelyn, 26, planned to wed later in the week, saying, "I'm flying home...her family's already at my house, and we're about to get ready for it."

"I'm not nervous right now," he added. "But maybe when I'm up there, I'll be nervous."