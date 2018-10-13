See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Alex Bramall
by Zach Johnson | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 2:30 PM
The Royal Wedding portraits are officially here!
Lots of photographers were on site when Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Friday, marking the second royal wedding at the venue this year. But the couple only wanted one man to be their official wedding photographer: Alex Bramall. The couple released four of his official portraits on Saturday.
He had previously photographed Eugenie for the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar in 2016, and over the years, he's shot many celebrities and models, including Gemma Arterton, James Bay, Alexa Chung, Jamie Dornan, Keira Knightley, Karolina Kurkova, Louis Tomlinson and Florence Welch. After beginning his career in the art department at British Vogue, he started his own studio in 2014 and has since been published internationally in Porter Magazine and Vanity Fair.
Eugenie looked appropriately regal as a bride in a custom off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Rather than wear a veil, she made a bold statement with her loaned Grenville Emerald tiara and an open back that showed her scoliosis surgery scars.
In one photo, Eugenie and Jack are pictured in the White Drawing Room inside Windsor Castle with their families and bridal party; his parents, George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank, his brother George Brooksbank, the bride's sister and maid-of-honor Princess Beatrice, their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, her ex and the sisters' father Prince Andrew, grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who served as a bridesmaid and a page boy, fellow bridesmaids Maud Windsor—the bride's goddaughter, Theodora "Teddy" Williams—singer Robbie Williams' daughter, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips and fellow page boy Louis De Givenchy.
In the second photo, Eugenie and Jack are pictured again in the same room with just their bridesmaids and page boys.
In a third picture, which is in black and white, the bride and groom are seen kissing inside their Scottish State Coach as they are driven back to Windsor Castle following the processional.
In the fourth portrait, Eugenie and Jack are pictured at Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge, the official royal residence of her father, hours after the wedding and just before the private reception/after party. In the picture, she reveals her wedding evening attire for the first time; the princess is wearing a long sleeve, blush silk Zac Posen gown with a built-in cape.
Bramall, a London-based photographer, said Friday, "It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days. I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."
When Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at the same venue earlier this year, the couple handpicked Alexi Lubomirski—who'd shot everyone from Angelina Jolie to Julia Roberts—to oversee their own wedding portrait session. Alexi had first handled their engagement portraits, after he was scouted on social media.
"It was nutty," Lubomirski, who trained with Mario Testino, told E! News. "It was a very surreal end to the year, because it came out of nowhere."
According to Lubomirski, one of Meghan's friends had seen his work on Instagram. "This person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him,'" the shutterbug said. "That was it!"
