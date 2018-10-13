Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Let's get the birthday party started, Okurrr?

Cardi B turned 26 on Thursday and celebrated this weekend with husband Offset and family and friends, including celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian, at a surprise birthday bash at the Beauty & Essex lounge in Los Angeles. The birthday girl wore a pink and white Moschino spring 2019 ready-to-wear wrap dress with the outfit's corresponding hat and tights embroidered with black scribbles.

The party started late on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning. Cardi and Offset arrived just before 3 a.m.

"Oh s--t!" Cardi said as Offset led her upstairs to the bash and guests screamed, "Surprise!"

Her sister Hennessy Carolina, who posted a video of the moment on her Instagram Stories, and her mom then greeted her and guided her through the crowd.