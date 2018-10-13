Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 5:00 AM

Princess Eugenie was a stunning bride at her royal wedding.

The Princess of York arrived at St. George's Chapel to wed Jack Brooksbank in a Peter Pilotto wedding gown, featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress also has a folded neckline and low back, which intentionally reveals her back scars from a surgery she had when she was 12. It's made of silk, cotton and viscose with a jacquard design of motifs picked out by the bride. 

While its long train glided up the stairs of the cathedral, the elegance and beauty of the dress was apparent. However, its impact came of no surprise, as the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's gown has features that we've seen in other iconic wedding gowns. 

In fact, her dress is strikingly similar to a few celeb wedding gowns. Check them out below! 

Geri Halliwell

The former Spice Girls member went for a similar silhouette as Princess Eugenie with the open neckline, fitted bodice and full skirt of her Phillipa Lepley gown.

Elizabeth Taylor

The iconic actress opted for a full skirt and fitted bodice to enhance her small waistline for her wedding to 

Jacqueline Kennedy

The Ann Lowe wedding gown with striking embroidery and pleating that the iconic FLOTUS chose for her wedding to John F. Kennedy resembles Princess Eugenie's with the exception of the sleeves and folded neckline. 

Princess Victoria of Sweden

In 2010, the princess' gown from Swedish designer Par Engsheden has a similar folded to neckline to the Princess of York's.

Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco

Princess Eugenie's gown resembles the iconic dress from Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in Helen Rose. However, the Princess of York opted out of the high neckline. 

Princess Marie Cavallier of Denmark

This princess also loved the look of a full skirt for her wedding to Prince Joachim of Denmark.

