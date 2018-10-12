Kate Hudson Is ''Adjusting'' to Life With Newborn Daughter Rani Rose

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:25 PM

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is in baby bliss.

Since bringing their baby girl Rani Rose home just over a week ago, Kate's days have been full of a "lot of feeding, burping and changing" and she wouldn't have it any other way. "Kate is loving life with her little girl," a source shares with E! News. "The baby is sleeping a lot and they just stare and love on her all day long."

Kate has spent some time "adjusting" to having a newborn in the Hudson home, considering it has been seven years since Kate last took care of a baby, but she is taking it all in stride. The insider says, "There are all sorts of new products and fun things to try and she's really enjoying that."

It also helps that her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, "does everything including dote on Kate."

"Danny is a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani, but with Ryder and Bing," the source explains. "He's wonderful."

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

The actress and Fujikawa announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram on Oct. 3. In the announcement, the parents explained the inspiration behind their decision to name her Rani Rose. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," the statement read.

Since then, the actress and Danny have shared small glimpses into their new normal, including an adorable video of Danny kissing the newborn. Kate honored Danny in the post, where she wrote, "Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl."

Congratulations to the happy family.

