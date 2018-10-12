All the Special Details You Missed at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 1:34 PM
They say a wedding is all about the details. And for Princess Eugenie, she had plenty of special ones.
Earlier this morning, the bride exchanged vows with Jack Brooksbank in a fairy-tale ceremony inside St. George's Chapel.
Royal watchers were able to witness heartfelt vows, breathtaking music and a love story begin a whole new chapter.
And yes, fans were more than excited to see several famous royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and more.
Heck, we even got some rare PDA from Kate Middleton and Prince William. Love is in the air folks!
As we continue to celebrate their status as husband and wife, we're taking a look back at some small but oh-so-sweet details about Friday's ceremony. Sometimes the smallest details have the biggest impact.
1. When Princess Eugenie walked into the venue in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown, fans may have missed her diamond and emerald drop earrings. They were a special wedding gift from her husband.
2. Princess Eugenie's bouquet of flowers included sprigs of myrtle from Osbourne House. It's a royal bride tradition to include myrtle in bouquets, which represents love, innocence and fertility.
3. The one and only Andrea Bocelli performed two pieces during the service. He previously serenaded Queen Elizabeth II at her 90th birthday celebrations back in 2016.
4. Princess Eugenie's honored Princess Diana in her wedding vows by omitting the promise to "obey" her husband. Back in 1981, Princess Diana was the first to break the royal precedent when she didn't promise to "obey" Prince Charles at their wedding.
5. When delivering her reading during the service, Princess Beatrice chose a section from F. Scott Fitzgerald's best-selling book The Great Gatsby.
6. Seven-year-old bridesmaid Savannah Phillips was spotted making pageboy Prince George laugh by imitating the trumpet players inside the ceremony.
7. The couple's wedding cake contained around 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self-rising flour and 20 kilos of sugar. If only we could have a bite!
8. Princess Eugenie's dress was designed with a low back as a tribute to the hospital where she had a childhood scoliosis operation.
9. The bride arrived to her wedding with a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. Queen Elizabeth II lent her the piece and it was originally crafted all the way back in 1919.
10. During the wedding ceremony, Princess Eugenie joked with Jack to calm him down, saying "Why aren't you holding my hand?"
11. Don't be tardy for the party! Sarah Ferguson arrived with Princess Beatrice a little behind schedule. As a result, the groom arrived before.
12. Princess Eugenie and Jack drove off from their wedding reception in a James Bond supercar. Eight Aston Martin DB10 were made to film the 2015 film Spectre and Jack managed to get the keys for one. Score!
