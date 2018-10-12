Princess Eugenie's Dad Prince Andrew Gives Moving Speech at Wedding Reception

Prince Andrew is one proud father of the bride.

After exchanging vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and their guests, including her dad, the Duke of York, and her mother and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, headed to an afternoon reception Queen Elizabeth II hosted at the castle.

At the event, Andrew, her son, gave an unprepared moving speech and broke royal protocol by embracing his new son-in-law.

"I'm going to do something I've never done before," he said, before turning around to hug Jack, according to The Telegraph.

The gesture brought guests to tears.

"The one thing that made me cry was the duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him," a guest at the reception told HELLO!. "He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work. He isn't a very tactile person."

"There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah and Jack's family," the guest added.