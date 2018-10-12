The Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Drama of the Original Charmed: The Feuds, Firings and Feminist Fury

Life on the set of the original Charmed? Anything but charming a lot of the time.

On Sunday, The CW is set to introduce the story of three witchy sisters to a whole new generation, updating the Power of Three for 2018 by casting three Latina women, making one of the sisters a lesbian and clearly establishing that "tearing down the patriarchy" was just as important as vanquishing demons.

Ahead of the reboot's buzzed-about premiere, we're looking back at all the behind-the-scenes drama that went down on Charmed, which ran for eight season from 1998-2006 on The WB—including the epic decade-long feud between two of its biggest stars, actors being let go for no reason, and, of course, the resentment some of the original cast has for the new version.

Watch out, something wicked (and nostalgic) this way comes...