Let's Discuss Jessica Simpson's $13,000 Sunglasses Collection

by Lily Harrison | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 3:00 AM

Jessica Simpson

Don't let the candid confessions and down-to-earth family Instagrams fool you—Jessica Simpson's wardrobe proves that sometimes celebrities are absolutely, positively nothing like us.

The pregnant star is certainly no stranger to designer duds galore—we're talking head-to-toe looks straight from the runway and couture gowns—but there's one fashion accessory that she's been building a small army of before our very eyes: sunglasses.

That's right y'all, we put our armchair detective skills to good use by investigating the singer-turned-fashion-mogul's sunglasses collection for us all to pore over.

And whether it's an oversized cat eye, a retro round look or even a bedazzled number, there's no frame too over-the-top (and no designer too fancy shmancy) for Ashlee Simpson's older sis.

What's more, the 37-year-old doesn't seem to wear her lenses too many times in a row. Hey, if you've got ‘em, flaunt ‘em.

By our calculations, Jessica has worn nearly $13,000 worth of sunglasses this year alone!  Take a peek at the many, many peepers the bubbly blonde has worn recently…

Jessica Simpson's Crazy Expensive Sunglasses Collection

BRB, we suddenly feel the need to go shopping...

