The Beginning of the End for Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Get ready for one final trip to ♫ West Covina ♫. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is coming to an end.

The CW series created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna kicks off its fourth and final season on Friday, Oct. 12 with all things going according to plan. Well, sort of. Bloom's character Rebecca Bunch is in jail for attempted murder after she plead guilty to the crime. In reality, she was saving her ex-boyfriend Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) from being stabbed by another ex-boyfriend, Trent (Paul Welsh). But it's all going according to the plan Brosh McKenna and Bloom envisioned nearly five years ago when they developed the series. This will be the redemption of Rebecca Bunch.

"We have had a 50-hour movie in mind for the past five years and it was always the four cycles of being obsessed with someone," Bloom told E! News in August at the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour. "And the fourth cycle is coming out, the other side, and how do you come out of that."