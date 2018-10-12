How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's

WPA Pool
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:07 AM
WPA Pool
Seven years. Three major royal weddings. Three beautiful brides.
Princess Eugenie of York, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, married Jack Brooksbank at a royal wedding at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Friday. The bride wore an ivory, long sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown with a low back and long train, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Eugenie had specifically requested a low back to show her scars from the surgery she underwent at age 12 to correct scoliosis.
Eugenie did not wear a veil but did sport the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
William attended the ceremony with wife Kate Middleton and their two eldest children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who were part of the bridal party. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cranberry Alexander McQueen dress to the event.
At Kate and William's 2011 royal wedding, Kate famously wore an ivory, long-sleeve, lace and satin V-neck gown designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, as well as a mid-length veil with scalloped edges and the Cartier Halo tiara, also borrowed from the queen.
Harry attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding with wife Meghan Markle, who he had wed at the same chapel this past May. At their royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white, bateau neck Givenchy gown, a 16-foot veil bearing floral appliqués that represent the flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries, plus the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau—which she also borrowed from the queen.
Meghan wore a navy coat by the same designer to Eugenie and Jack's wedding.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?