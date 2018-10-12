Justin Bieber Feels "Remorse" for Selena Gomez as She Continues Treatment

As for how Gomez is doing now, a source told E! News Thursday, "She is getting the help that she needs. She is already feeling better than she did last week."

E! News has also learned how Gomez's ex Justin Bieber is reacting to her health news.

"Justin and Selena are not in touch but him hearing the news about Selena definitely upsets him," a source tells E! News about the duo, who decided to take some space in March after rekindling their romance. "He feels sad and remorse for Selena and knows how it is to go through a difficult time. Justin also feels guilty. He wants to help everyone. He truly wants Selena to be happy, and it's upsetting to know she's battling health issues."

Following his split with Gomez, Bieber went on to rekindle his romance with Hailey Baldwin. In July, the 24-year-old "Baby" singer proposed to the 21-year-old model while on vacation in the Bahamas. Last month, news broke that the couple had officially tied the knot.

"It has been overwhelming for him since they tied the knot and he's not good at handling his emotions," the insider says of Bieber. "He's been very emotional, but he always means well and is coming from a good place."