Beyonce Showcases Sparkling Angelic Look at City of Hope Gala

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 9:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, City of Hope

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

A week after wrapping up her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tourBeyoncé channeled a sparkling angel as she took the stage again, this time at the City of Hope Spirit of Life gala on Thursday.

Wearing a rose gold, feathered, off-the-shoulder Ralph and Russo fall 2018 couture gown with a built in cape, the singer performed songs such as her hit "Halo," "XO" and "Ava Maria." Jay-Z presented Warner/Chappell Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt with the Spirit of Life award for his humanitarian work.

Platt had praised Beyoncé before she took the stage. He said that after the On the Run II tour, he was "was reminded even when you're the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work."

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

 "She leads by example," he said, according to USA Today. "She shows all of us how to dream big."

Jay-Z, Beyonce, City of Hope

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

Beyoncé's friend and fellow Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland also attended the event, as did Pharrell WilliamsDr. DreWiz KhalifaBebe Rexha and Rita Ora.

The gala raised more than $6 million for City of Hope, a research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, reports said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

5 Things Channing Tatum and Jessie J Have in Common

Princess Eugenie, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cake Is Almost Too Pretty to Eat: See How It Compares to Other Royals'

Princess Eugenie, Carriage, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Billboard Awards

Justin Bieber Feels "Remorse" for Selena Gomez as She Continues Treatment

The Real Talk Show

The Real Hosts Open Up About Divorce Struggles and Tamar Braxton's Exit

Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone

Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon's Date Night at Olive Garden Got Lit

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Stars Reveal Their Pop Culture Favorites in the Most Adorable Game

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.