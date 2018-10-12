Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling Have a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion

Oh baby, baby, it's a Mouseketeer reunion!

Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling reunited backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an episode airing on Friday, more than 23 years after they both were early teen stars of Disney's All New Mickey Mouse Club series. The two posed for a photo with host Ellen DeGeneres.

Gosling told DeGeneres on her show that neither he nor Spears could remember the last time they had seen each other, adding, "which I think is a sign that it's been quite a while."

The two had made their debut on the All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. The show had launched their entertainment careers and also made famous the likes of Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake—both of whom would later reunite several years later as member of 'N Sync.