Princess Eugenie Wears Emerald Tiara to Royal Wedding: All the Dazzling Details

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Now that's some bling!
Princess Eugenie debuted one very special accessory on Friday before heading into St. George's Chapel to marry Jack Brooksbank.
The Princess of York arrived at the ceremony venue in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown, and she topped her ensemble with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. Queen Elizabeth II lent her the piece, and it was originally crafted by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919. It was designed in the fashionable "kokoshnik" style, which was popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.
The tiara was made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum. It also featured six emeralds on the sides. Mrs Greville left Her Majesty the piece in 1942.
However, this wasn't the only sparkler she wore. She also donned diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Jack. Of course, she wore her pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring, too.
As royal admirers will recall, Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara when she wed Prince Harry at the very same venue in May. The sparkly headpiece was made in 1932 and featured a detachable center brooch consisting of ten brilliant diamonds. The brooch actually dated back to 1893.
As for Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Cartier "halo" tiara when she tied the knot with Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011.
Standard/REX/Shutterstock
Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wore the York tiara in 1986 when she wed her now-ex Prince Andrew, Duke of York. In addition, Princess Diana wore the Spencer family diamond tiara when she wed Prince Charles in 1981.
As for Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty opted for Queen Mary's fringe tiara when she wed Prince Philip in 1947.
After Eugenie and Jack tied the knot, they'll embark on a carriage procession throughout Windsor and enjoy a reception at the castle held by The Queen.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!