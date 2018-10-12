Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Beatricewore the perfect outfit to her sister's wedding.

In honor of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's ceremony, she appeared at St. George's Chapel in a blue jacket and matching skirt from Ralph & Russo—another look in a vibrant color from the royal family (See: her mother Fergie's aquamarine outfit). She paired her skirt suit with a purple headdress from Sarah Cant, lilac pumps and a lilac clutch.

Overall, her look is not far from previous looks she's worn to royal engagements, such as the Queen's birthday and other royal weddings. It has a bold hue, setting her apart. Yet, the design has a classic silhouette with balances its vibrant features.