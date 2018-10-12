Princess Eugenie Is a Royal Bride in Peter Pilotto Dress at Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie picked Peter Pilotto as her wedding dress designer!
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle momentarily, just revealed her dress as she stepped out of her car at the wedding location. The bride was accompanied by her father as she arrived at the West Steps of the chapel, she is wearing the Grenville Emerald tiara and Charlotte Olympia heels.
Eugenie's mother and her maid of honor, sister Princess Beatrice, arrived shortly before the bride, as did the groom and his best man, brother Thomas Brooksbank.
Eugenie had previously teased the designer in an interview with British Vogue, saying, "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."
"I'm not stressed at all," Eugenie said of her upcoming nuptials in British Vogue. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."
Eugenie had also told the outlet that her sister, Princess Beatrice, would be her maid of honor on the special day. It was later revealed that Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, would serve as his best man during the wedding.
Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, announced their engagement in Jan. 2018 after eight years together. The duo were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010. Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua in early 2018 with with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.
Weeks later, the couple opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker. During the interview, Eugenie said it was love at first sight, sharing, "We fell in love and we have the same passions and drive for life."
Jack also dished about Eugenie's engagement ring during the interview, saying, "I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire, but then didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it."
