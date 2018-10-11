Sofía Carson Talks About Dream Collaborations, What She's Looking for in a Boyfriend & Much More

by Diana Marti | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 5:59 PM
What would be Sofia Carson's dream collaboration? Ed Sheeran.
We think we aren't alone when we say that we'd love to hear a song by these two. The Perfectionist star talked to Latinx Now!'s Nastassja Bolivar in New York and told her all about her new role as Ava in the Pretty Little Liars' spinoff.
"100% are you kidding me? I'm also the biggest PLL fan," the actress answered when asked if she felt any pressure to join the franchise.
The singer also talked about her latest single and its success.
"With ‘Rumors' it was unexpected how it all came about. It happened very fast, and the pieces kind of fell together in the right way. When the song came out, I was in Norway performing when it came out. I got an email the night that it came out from the heads of Spotify and they told me it was the second most added song in the world. You know, it's a really special feeling. It will never get old."
Watch the video above to see Carson talk about the ideal qualities that she looks for in a boyfriend.
