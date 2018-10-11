Kendall Jenner Aspires to Have Her Own Family Like This Fellow Supermodel

Kendall Jenner may have just caught baby fever, and Cindy Crawford is to thank.

At Vogue's Forces of Fashion event, Anna Wintour introduced the panel of models by telling the crowd, "What we have planned for you today is a day of conversation that we hope you find amusing, stimulating, engaging but also personal and real." And she delivered on her promise.

During the panel called "Don't Label Us: The Models Reflecting Today", the reality star dished on her wish to have kids and be a working mother. Unsurprisingly, the model hopes to follow in the footsteps of Cindy Crawford, who continues to model despite having kids. "I think that's really good," Kendall shared.

Of course, Kendall has no imminent plans to start a family, but she said, "I love that hopefully that can be the picture."

However, the 22-year-old knows a lot can change in just a year, which she knows all too well. For her, she feels "me now compared to me a year ago" has matured a lot.