Why Selena Gomez Entered a Mental Health Treatment Facility Again

Gomez's recent treatment facility stay comes weeks after she was hospitalized twice for physical health ailments. TMZ said the singer received medical attention after her white blood cell count became increasingly low—which is often caused by lupus.

The source told E! that after being treated once, Gomez returned to the hospital after still feeling unwell. E! has learned she suffered a panic attack after her second hospitalization, although this was not the sole catalyst for her seeking mental health treatment at a facility again.

"This is an ongoing issue," the source explained. "It is consistent but she is committed to focusing on her mental and physical health."

Gomez, who is notoriously private, announced this September that she is taking an official social media break.

"Depression is something she's always struggled with, but whenever it gets really bad for Selena, she removes herself from social media and withdraws from people who aren't a handful of the people she trusts," a second source told E! News.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused and not let her health affect her," a third insider said. "She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air."