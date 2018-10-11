Supernatural Returns: A Salute to 14 Seasons of Jared Padalecki's Hair

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 2:43 PM
It's the greatest day of the year!
Today is the day that Supernatural returns, which means we add another entry to our gallery of Jared Padalecki's hair styles over the course of Supernatural. Now, don't be fooled. It's not a ranking, nor does it contain any real criticism. It is simply what it says it is: a salute to JarPad's hair. An appreciation of those ever-changing, always magical locks.
It's a gallery we began back in 2015, and we've been carefully curating it ever since, with a new photo added each season with one goal in mind: to marvel at one man's head of hair.
Now please join us in scrolling down and enjoying. If you scroll far enough down, you might just make it to an appreciation of Jensen Ackles' hair as well!
Season 14 of Supernatural begins tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW, with Sam (Padalecki) on the hunt for Dean (Ackles), who is missing after being possessed by the arcangel Michael at the end of last season.
WB; CW
We've officially now had 13 years and more than 13 seasons in which to fall in love with two monster-fighting brothers known as the Winchesters, but that's not what we're here to talk about today. Instead, we'd like to pay tribute to another Supernatural-related love affair: the one between the world and Jared Padalecki's hair.
Over the past 13 seasons, it has almost become a character on its own, battling its own demons like middle parts and ear-curling and face-eating sideburns. But throughout it all, it has remained luxurious, brown, and attached to the top of Jared Padalecki's head. For that, we salute it by lovingly documenting its evolution over the past decade. Enjoy!
The WB
Back where it all began: a center part, a Doose's Market apron, and a boyish smile that melted our hearts...at least for the first season or two.
© The WB / Justin Lubin
LOOK AT THE BABIES! Season 1 Sam was still rocking that part, just ever so slightly to the left and with a little more flair than before. (Meanwhile, are you guys seeing Jensen Ackles' pillow lips right now?)
© The WB/Sergei Bachlakov
By the end of season one, the part had all but disappeared into a raggedy bowl cut that makes us want to ruffle that whole head of beautiful hair.
Sergei Bachlakov / The CW
The part is back, but less 90's boy band and more broody indie band monster fighter. We dig.
Sergei Bachlakov / The CW
Now that's a rugged, carefree mane we'd be willing to run our hands through after a long day of ghostbusting and demon-slaying, that's for sure. (Oh hey, Adrienne Palicki!)
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
It's so swoopy! In a cute way.
The CW
Mmm. Yes. Season 4 is apparently where the boy became a man, just a season after dying and being resurrected due to his brother's pact with the devil. We get it. And he can get it.
The CW
This is some really great hair for accentuating both sideburns and a really great jaw line. Too bad neither of those things are anywhere to be found...
The CW
This is getting a bit—dare we say it—helmety for our tastes. Not the most flattering look.
The CW
Now THAT is a mutton chop! Or is it? It looks like a tiny boomerang made of hair. It's weird but lovable.
The CW
We kind of have this haircut right now, and we do not nearly have the same face shape as good ole' JarPad. One of us has the wrong haircut. Or perhaps both of us?
The CW
Yes please and thank you! At times, the long hair doesn't quite work for Sam, but this is one instance where it totally does, and we just wish there were a wind machine nearby to get the full effect.
The CW
Ah! It's so round! Hurry up and click to the next slide!
The CW
Yes, here we are. Slightly flippy hair that's not too short, not too long, and not too round, plus a nicely bloodied face. This is what dreams and Sams are made of and season 11 was killing it, hair-wise.
CW
The 'burns are under control, the middle part isn't exactly perfect—but it's Sam Winchester hair perfection.
The CW
That 'do is looking a little long in season 13, but we will say it does appear to be perfectly conditioned.
The CW
These famous locks are looking a little mussed, a little stressed out. Could it be because their brother is possessed by an evil arcangel and is currently missing? Probably.
The CW
And now it's Jensen Ackles' turn!
The CW
Just kidding! Dean's been rocking the short-on-the-sides, fluffy-on-top look for 13 years now, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
The CW
But wait, what's this? A hat? Please don't tell us Michael made you get a whole new look after he took possession of your body, Dean! We can't take this, but we will if we must.
Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.
