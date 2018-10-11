Harvey Weinstein Gets One Sexual Assault Charge Dismissed

Evans had told Ronan Farrow in a New Yorker interview last year that in 2004, Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Miramax office in Manhattan. She is one of at least 80 women who have over the past year gone to the press or taken to social media to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct.

After the hearing, a letter the lead prosecutor sent to Weinstein's lawyer last month was unsealed. It disclosed that a friend of Evans told prosecutors that Evans performed oral sex on Weinstein in exchange for an "acting job" and that the friend relayed this information to an NYPD detective months before the producer was indicted. The letter stated that Evans herself disputed her friend's account and insists that she "never consented to any form of sex with" Weinstein, and also states that the detective "failed to inform" prosecutors of "important details" of his interview with Evans' friend, the New York Times reported.

In court, Weinstein's lawyer said that the dismissal of the charge related to Evans' accusation had "tainted" the prosecution's entire case and that he believes she perjured herself in the grand jury, the newspaper said. The attorney also said that the detective "attempted to influence the integrity of the proceedings" by failing to report Evans' friend's story to prosecutors.

Weinstein's attorney also told the judge he will continue to seek dismissal of the remaining five charges against his client, adding, "The integrity of these proceedings has been compromised."

"While the crime of sexual assault is certainly serious, to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault is equally serious," the lawyer told reporters.