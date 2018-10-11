Princess Eugenie Dyes Her Hair Red Before the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie

SIMPSON / BUSHELL

Talk about a royal makeover!

Princess Eugenie has debuted newly dyed red hair days before her wedding. The 28-year-old has worn a similar shade in the past but most recently sported reddish dark brown locks. Her new hair color brings to mind that of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Eugenie, whose father is Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was photographed with her newly dyed hair while out and about in London on Wednesday. Wearing a purple coat dress and black wedges, the princess also appeared to showcase a bronzed look, possibly the result of a spray tan.

Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.

Photos

Princess Eugenie's Best Looks

Princess Eugenie

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Serpentine Galleries

The two are among many royals who are expected to attend Eugenie and Jack's nuptials.

Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, while Eugenie's 'sister Princess Beatrice, 30, will serve as her maid-of-honor. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , , Royals , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Gets One Sexual Assault Charge Dismissed

Kate Upton

How Kate Upton Is Staying Fit and Strong During Her Pregnancy

Melanie Scrofano, PCAs

See Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Surprise Fans at NYCC Ahead of the People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson

Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pardoned Inmate Alice Johnson

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Condemns Unsanctioned Memorial Events

Jesse J, Channing Tatum

5 Reasons Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make Total Sense as a Couple

Michelle Obama, TODAY

Michelle Obama Surprised With Lack of Change After #MeToo: "Enough Is Enough"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.