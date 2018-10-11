A Brief History of Meredith's Grey's Anatomy Love Interests

It's happening. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is going on a date. And it's not just any date, it's a blind date with a very famous face. Josh Radnor, yep Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother, is the latest familiar star to join the world of Grey's Anatomy—and the latest star to romance the leading lady.

Radnor will appear as a suitor Meredith goes on a blind date with. No word on whether he'll stick around more than the Thursday, Oct. 11 episode, but Pompeo has previously said it was time for her character to get back into the dating saddle since the death of her husband, Derek (Patrick Dempsey).