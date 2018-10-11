Kanye West Visits White House for Meeting With President Donald Trump

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday for a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump.

The rapper pulled up to the White House in a black SUV around 12:09 p.m. The meeting began around 12:30 p.m. and was held in the private dining room of the Oval Office. Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump joined them. West also invited Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as his guest.

Before the meeting, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the "topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," which is West's hometown. In addition, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said the conversation will be centered on Trump's work to benefit all Americans, including urban revitalization, the creation of Opportunity Zones, new workforce training programs, employment, the creation of manufacturing jobs, potential future clemencies, massive violent crime surge in Chicago and ideas from meetings with African-American pastors.

The menu included a caprese salad with balsamic glaze for an appetizer and roaster chicken with fingerling potatoes and sautéed asparagus for the main course.

Before the lunch, Trump signed H.R. 1551, the Hatch-Goodlatte Music Modernization Act. Deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters described the act as a bipartisan bill that ensures artists who released records prior to 1972 are paid royalties for digital services. It also aimes to streamline the process for those services to obtain music licensing rights. Kid Rock, John Rich, Michael Love, Sam Moore, Craig Moore, The Beach Boys' Michael Love and The Doobie Brothers' Jeff "Skunk" Baxter are joined for the signing as did members of the Trump Administration and members of Congress.

Trump spoke about the meeting during a Wednesday interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News.

"I mean, I'm doing things for the African-Americans that have never been done by the Democrats and, as you know, Democrats really have had that vote. They've had that vote locked up. It's not so locked up anymore, you know, because I'm producing numbers that they were never able to produce," said Trump, who has repeatedly claimed the jobless rate among African-Americans has decreased during his presidency. "So, it's a great thing, and Kanye West saw that. Kanye is a smart guy, and he saw that—and he saw that a long time ago."

According to NBC, the unemployment rate for African-Americans has reached a new low under the Trump Administration; however, these rates have been falling steadily for the past several years.